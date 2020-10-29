STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but the number of active cases continued to dip this week.
The health department reported 55 cases, but active cases in the county dropped to 224 after nearing 300 on Sunday.
The new cases are two boys and three girls under age 10, one male and three females between 10 and 19, two men and four women in their 20s, five men and eight women in their 30s, five men and three women in their 40s, four men and five women in their 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, one man and four women in their 70s and one man in his 90s.
The county has reported a total of 2,077 cases. Forty-three people in their 50s to 90s remain hospitalized, including eight in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 12.45%.
Also on Thursday, Pike County reported its eighth COVID-19-related death — a woman in her 100s.
The Pike County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases — one man and one woman in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, three women in their 40s, one man and two women in their 50s and one woman in her 90s.
The county has reported a total of 411 cases, with 117 active cases. Five people remain hospitalized.
In Missouri, Marion County surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Marion County Health Department announced 11 new cases. That brought the county’s total positive cases to 1,004. There were 125 active COVID-19 cases, with five in the hospital.
In Monroe County, seven new cases were reported Thursday. The county has reported a total of 152 cases, with 26 active.