QUINCY — The 61st COVID-19-related death was reported Sunday in Adams County.
The Adams County Health Department reported the death on its COVID-19 dashboard. Illinois Department of Public Health data showed it was a man in his 70s.
Adams County also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
The county has reported a total of 5,794 confirmed cases, with 533 active. Fifty-four people in their 20s to 100s remain hospitalized in the county. Ten are in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 5.82%.
Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing enters its sixth week in Adams County.
Testing is available at no charge for anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County at the former Quincy Shopko, 3200 Broadway. Results are provided the same day.
For the holiday week, the site will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
A registration form is available on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.
The Hancock County Health Department reported the county's 26th COVID-19-related death Sunday.
The county also announced 14 additional cases bringing the county's total to 1,217. Of those, 267 are active, with seven people hospitalized.