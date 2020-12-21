QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total case count to 5,858.
Currently, there are 532 active cases and the preliminary seven-day positivity rate is at 5.87%.
Hospitalized patients jumped to 65, which is the highest reported number since Nov. 30. Nine of these patients are in the intensive care unit.
Rapid testing will still be available at the Shopko parking lot Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas day and Dec. 27. It will resume on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Brown County Health Department confirmed 13 new cases since Friday. There are 71 active cases and two hospitalizations.
In Pike County, 25 new COVID-19 cases and the COVID-related death of a woman in her 80s were reported on Monday. The total number of cases is at 1,278, including 113 active cases, 17 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
The Hancock County Health Department confirmed 23 cases of COVID-19. A total of 1,240 cases have been reported in the county, including 279 active cases and seven hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department confirmed one COVID-related death 69 new COVID-19 cases: 39 males ranging in age from 10 to 100 and 30 females up to the age of 80. The total case count is 2,738, including 261 active cases, 16 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.
The Lewis County Health Department reported 23 additional cases and on COVID-related death. This brings the total number of cases to 788, including 63 active cases and 13 deaths.
Four new cases and one death were confirmed by the Clark County Health Department over the weekend. As of Monday, there are 554 total cases, 16 active cases and 21 deaths.
In Scotland County, 10 COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the total case count to 270. As of Monday, there are 19 active cases and two hospitalizations.
Knox County reported 32 active cases and a positivity rate of 12.9% on Monday.
In Monroe County, there are 470 total cases, 21 of which are active.
Pike County, Mo. announced 109 active cases of COVID-19, six of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.