STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Adams County reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The Adams County Health Department reported 66 new cases Wednesday and seven on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 4,651. Of those, 763 are active cases
There are 60 people in their 20s to 90s hospitalized in the county, with 12 people in the intensive care unit. Earlier this week, the county reported nearly 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate also has dipped to 5.1%.
Rapid testing continues in Adams County with the drive-thru testing site at the former Shopko, 3200 Broadway, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The next mobile rapid test site is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Liberty Ambulance Station, 608 S. Main. It will offer drive-thru testing.
The tests are available, including non-Adams County residents, to anyone at no charge, and those tested will receive results the same day.
A registration form can be found and completed before arriving at one of the sites on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us.
Through Wednesday, 10,127 rapid tests have been offered, with 1,047 — just over 10% — coming back positive.
About 13% of the positive test results reported no COVID-19 symptoms.
The Hancock County Health Department and Memorial Hospital reported 10 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday and Friday.
The new cases are two males in their 60s, two males in their 50s, one male in his 40s and one male under 10 years old, one female in her 60s, two females in their 50s and one female in her 20s.
The county has had a total of 937 cases, with 621 people who have recovered, 293 people currently isolated, six people hospitalized and 17 deaths.
In Scotland County, Mo., 12 new cases were reported since Tuesday. The Scotland County Health Department has reported a total of 219 cases, with 39 active. Of those, six people remain hospitalized.