QUINCY — Adams County reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
The Adams County Health Department reported the new cases were one boy under 10, six males and three females between 10 and 19, eight men and 12 women in their 20s, four men and seven women in their 30s, three men and seven women in their 40s, five men and six women in their 50s, eight men and eight women in their 60s, one man and one woman in their 70s and one man and two women in their 80s.
The county has reported a total of 2,793 cases. There are 61 people in their 20s to 90s hospitalized in the county. Seven people remain in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 16.9%.
In Hancock County, 32 new cases were reported. The new cases are one boy under 10, two pre-teen boys, two males and three females in their teens, two men in their 20s, four men and three women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, two men and two women in their 50s, one man and one woman in their 60s, three men in their 70s and one woman in her 80s.
The Hancock County Health Department has reported a total of 563 cases, with 233 active cases. Eight people remain hospitalized.
Also reporting new cases Sunday was the Lewis County Health Department, which reported seven new cases – two people under 10, one person between 10 and 20, one person between 30 and 40, one person between 40 and 50 and two people between 60 and 70.
Lewis County has reported a total of 409 cases, with 89 active.