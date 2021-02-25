QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported a new COVID-related death on Thursday, as well as 14 new confirmed cases.
The county has had 7,994 cases since tracking began, and has lost 114 residents to the pandemic. There are currently 12 patients hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care unit, and a total of 107 active cases being tracked.
In the weekly Pike County, Mo., update, two new deaths were reported along with nine new cases since last week. Pike County has had a total of 1,686 cases to date, with 11 currently active, three of whom are hospitalized. Since tracking began, there have been 26 COVID-related deaths in Pike County.
In Marion County, four new cases were reported for a county total of 3,547 to date. There are 28 cases active, with four residents currently in the hospital.
The Lewis County Health Department updated its total cases with 20 additional positive tests since its last report. The county has 10 active cases being tracked, and has had a total of 20 deaths to date.