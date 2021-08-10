QUINCY — Adams County reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early January.
The Adams County Health Department reported 130 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The county last reported a daily case count that high on Jan. 4 when 127 cases were reported.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate sits at 9.31%.
The Health Department also reported that 40 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including six in the intensive care unit.
Blessing Hospital reported that in the last seven days, 51 people have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. All were unvaccinated.
During the last 30 days, 93% of the 188 patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
The Health Department reports that 42.22% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
The Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at its office, 330 Vermont.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to Illinois residents 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to residents 18 and older. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine need to return three weeks later for the second dose.
Vaccines also can be scheduled at various medical offices and pharmacies.
Rapid testing remains available at the Health Department from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Monday through Friday.