QUINCY — Adams County reported its 27th COVID-19-related death Sunday.
The Adams County Health Department reported that the woman in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department also reported 38 additional cases, bringing the county's total to 2,259.
The new cases are one boy under 10, one male and four females between 10 and 19, two men and two women in their 20s, four men and one woman in their 30s, one man and two women in their 40s, two men and five women in their 50s, three men and five women in their 60s, and two men and three women in their 70s.
There are 269 active cases in the county, with 41 people in their 20s to 90s hospitalized. Nine people are in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 14.05%.
Region 3, which includes Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties, reported a 7-day positivity rate of 10.5%. The rate must dip to 6.5% before new state mitigations are removed.
The new mitigations took effect Sunday.