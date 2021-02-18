QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases in the county.
The department is tracking 119 active cases out of a total of 7,925 to date. Adams County has nine residents hospitalized, with one patient in the intensive care unit.
Brown County reported two new cases, giving the county 650 reported cases to date. No residents are hospitalized as three active cases are being tracked.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department added four cases for a total of 3,537 since reporting began. Marion County has 39 active cases, with five residents in the hospital.
Clark County updated with four new cases, giving the county 15 active cases being tracked. To date, the county has recorded 720 total cases.
Monroe County added two cases, for a total of 580 since tracking began. There are five active cases being tracked.