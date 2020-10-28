STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Adams County reported a new record daily COVID-19 case total as the region moves closer to additional mitigations.
The Adams County Health Department on Wednesday reported 85 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding its previous high-case mark by more than 30.
The Health Department also reported one COVID-19-related death — a woman in her 80s. The county now has reported a total of 22 COVID-19-related deaths.
The new cases are one boy and one girl under 10, four males and two females between 10 and 19, 13 men and four women in their 20s, six men and four women in their 30s, three men and eight women in their 40s, 12 men and nine women in their 50s, two men and seven women in their 60s, two men and two women in their 70s, three women in their 80s and two women in their 90s.
The county has reported a total of 2,024 cases, with 236 active cases, which dropped over the week after nearly reaching 300 last weekend.
There are 43 people in their 30s to 90s hospitalized in the county, with eight in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate stands now at 13.57%.
Region 3, which includes Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties, has exceed an 8% seven-day positivity rate rolling average for two straight days. The state will automatically impose additional mitigation measure if the seven-day rolling positivity rate exceeds 8% for three consecutive days.
Additional mitigations include no indoor dining or bar service, limiting meeting or gathering capacity to 25 people or less or 25% overall room capacity and requiring reservations for each party at restaurants.
The mitigations would remain in place until the positivity rate drops to 6.5% for three consecutive days, there is a drop in COVID-19-like illness over a three-day period and the ICU and medical/surgical bed availability is at 20% over a seven-day period.
Eight of the state’s 11 regions have triggered additional mitigations as of Wednesday.