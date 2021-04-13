QUINCY – All Adams County Health Department’s scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be distributing the Pfize-BioNTech vaccine pending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” of the single-dose vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.
CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a joint statement.
They are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.
Johnson & Johnson said it was aware of the reports of “thromboembolic events,” or blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established.
“We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines," said Johnson & Johnson in a statement. "At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.”
The Health Department is hosting several walk-in clinics this week throughout the county. Clinics are set for:
Tuesday
• 9-11 a.m. — John Wood Community College Cafeteria (1301 S. 48th St., Quincy)
• 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Salvation Army Thrift Store (425 Broadway, Quincy)
• 2-4 p.m. — Quincy University-Hawks Nest (1810 Lind, Quincy). Open to all QU faculty, staff and students.
Wednesday
• 9-11 a.m. — Quincy Senior Center (639 York, Quincy)
•12-1 p.m. — Goodwill (3904 Broadway, Quincy)
• 2-4 p.m. — Payson Fire Department (205 W. State St., Payson)
Thursday
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Camp Point Ambulance Station (301 W. Wood St., Camp Point)
• 1-3 p.m. — Mendon Ambulance Station (E South St., Mendon)
Additionally, two more vaccination clinics have been scheduled at the mass vaccination site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center on April 17 and 24.
Those 16 and 17 years old must receive the Pfizer vaccine due to FDA authorization. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine at the Oakley-Lindsay Center distribution site all Illinois residents age 16 years and older can register online at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.
The Associated Press contributed to this piece.