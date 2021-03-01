QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced Monday that it has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all eligible Illinois residents.
Phase 1B recipients, which includes individuals 65 and older, teachers and front line grocery workers, can register for the vaccine at www.adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.
The Adams County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 8,006.
Currently, there are 71 reported active cases. This is the first time active cases have been in the 70s since September.
Four individuals ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s are hospitalized, none of which are in the intensive care unit.
In Brown County, three new cases have been reported since Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 663, including 13 active cases.
The Hancock County Health Department reported 12 additional cases last week, bringing its total to 1,676. Active cases dropped to 19 and no one currently is hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department reported five new cases. Active cases remained at 12 and one person is hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases and once COVID-related death. This brings the total number of cases to 3,553, including 65 deaths, 19 active cases and two hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Active cases dropped down to seven.
The Clark County Health Department also reported no new cases. The county has made it a full week without any new reported COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are no active cases and no hospitalizations.
In Scotland County, five new COVID-19 cases were reported since its last update. There are 364 total cases, including four active cases and one hospitalization.
The Ralls County Health Department confirmed three new cases since its last update, bringing the total number of cases to 1,044. There are five active cases and two hospitalizations.
Pike County, Mo. reported eight active cases of COVID-19 on Monday.