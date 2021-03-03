QUINCY — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced two additional state-supported mass vaccination sites, one in Quincy, the other in Des Plaines. The two new sites are expected to provide nearly 4,000 doses per day when they’re at full capacity. The Adams County Health Department’s site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy is now able to schedule appointments for any state resident that meets the eligibility requirements.
“Illinois is now operating 18 state-supported mass vaccination sites in addition to the network of more than 800 vaccination locations around the state,” Pritzker said in a statement released by his office Wednesday. “One in six Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine, and as the federal government increases Illinois’ deliveries to over 100,000 a day later this month, IDPH and our 97 local health departments are prepared to meet the moment.”
Pritzker has also activated additional members of the Illinois National Guard to assist local health departments, as needed, in standing up the vaccination sites. As of March 1, there were more than 1,070 Illinois National Guard service members assisting with COVID-19 response throughout Illinois with the number of Guard members activated expected to increase as the state-assisted sites grow.
“This is an excellent example of a state, county, and regional coalition coming together to meet the needs of our residents,” Kent Snider, Adams County Board Chairman, said. “Adams County is proud to partner with the state and take on an expanded role in providing efficient and rapid access to these lifesaving vaccines.”
While there are now more than 880 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public, the state is working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily. The efforts are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government.
According to Emily Andrews, health educator with the Adams County Health Department, being designated as a state mass vaccination site means that Adams County will have additional access to supplies of the vaccine to support the effort to vaccinate any eligible Illinois resident.
“Quincy and Adams County are proud to play a part to help Illinois eradicate this virus,” Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said in the statement released by the Governor’s office. “The Quincy mass vaccination site will be a tremendous effort with the state, county and city working (together) to get the vaccine to those who need it the most.”
Jerrod Welch, Adams County’s public health administrator, said an effective clinic model with efficient flow is part of the strategy for the success of the ACHD’s efforts. With the state’s support, the goal is to expand those results throughout the state.
“Since we are receiving more allotment of vaccine, we will be able to aid the State in achieving more widespread immunity by vaccinating more eligible Illinois residents, especially in the western part of the state,” Welch said.
Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time. To locate a vaccination site, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location. To check eligibility requirements or to schedule a vaccination appointment at the Adams County mass vaccination site, go to adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate/.