QUINCY — COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue this week in Adams County.
This week, the Adams County Health Department is starting to administer the Pfizer vaccine for school-age children 12 and up, which U.S. regulators signed off last week for expanded use for children between 12 and 15. A parent of guardian must be present for anyone receiving the vaccine under 18.
When receiving the Pfizer vaccine, individuals should plan to return three weeks later during the same timeframe to complete the vaccine series.
The clinics will be held:
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 (Return June 9) in the Liberty High School Band Room (505 N, Park, Liberty).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20 (Return June 10) in the Quincy Notre Dame Cafeteria (1400 S. 11th, Quincy).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, May 24 (Return June 14) in the Central High School Library (2110 Ill. 94, Camp Point).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 25 (Return June 15) in the Payson Elementary School Multipurpose Room (404 W. State, Payson).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26 (Return June 16) in the Quincy High School Commons (3322 Maine, Quincy).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 27 (Return June 17) in the Unity High School Gym (453 W. Collins, Mendon).
Those still wishing to schedule a vaccine appointment may still contact the Health Department at 217-222-8440 or by contacting their established medical office.
Blessing Health System patients may call 217-214-9626, Quincy Medical Group patients may call 217-222-6550, ext. 6802, and SIU Center for Family Medicine patients may call 217-224-9484 to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Those seeking a second dose of vaccine after receiving their first dose out of the area may contact the Health Department to make arrangements.