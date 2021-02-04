QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced on Thursday that the hours for the drive-thru coronavirus rapid testing site will change beginning Monday, Feb. 8.
Due to a decreasing need for testing and to allow a shift of some resources to vaccination efforts, the testing site at the Oakley Lindsay Center will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The health department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Adams County, bringing the total to 7,767 cases to date.
There are 20 residents hospitalized, with three patients in intensive care units, and there are 197 active cases being tracked.
In Pike County, Ill., there were no new cases reported, but one additional death, with a total of 47 deaths. There are 24 active cases out of a total 1,630 in the county, with four patients in the hospital.
Four new cases reported in Clark County brings the total there to 696 cases. There are 26 active cases with one resident hospitalized.
The Marion County Health Department added two cases, giving the county a total of 3,487. There are 11 residents in the hospital out of 58 active cases.
Lewis County reported one new case, putting the total number of cases at 1,062 cases, with 11 cases active.