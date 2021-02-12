QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is closing the free rapid testing center at the Oakley-Lindsay Center on Monday, Feb. 15, due to forecast low temperatures. The testing site will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The department on Friday reported 14 new cases, for a total of 7,867 since tracking started. There are 13 patients hospitalized, with four in the intensive care unit. The department is tracking 134 active cases.
The Pike County (Ill.) Health Department added two cases, for a countywide total of 1,648. There are 15 active cases in Pike County, with one resident in the hospital.
In Missouri, the Monroe County Health Department reported three additional deaths, bringing the county total to 16. Two active cases are being tracked out of 576 total to date.
The Ralls County Health Departed also reported a new death, giving the county a total of 15 dead to date. Two new cases bring the county’s total to 1,031, with one resident hospitalized out of 18 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department noted one additional death. The department said it was not a recent one, but an update on the official cause from a previous death. This leaves Clark County with 22 deaths since tracking began. One new confirmed case gives the county a total of 709, with 14 active cases and one resident hospitalized.
In Marion County, three new cases were reported, bringing a total of 3,549 cases, with six residents hospitalized out of 56 active cases.