Additional mitigations start Sunday in West-Central Illinois

QUINCY — The region that includes Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties will face new mitigation measures starting Sunday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 3 starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.
The region has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate over 8% for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
“As of this morning, Region 3 — which encompasses Quincy, Springfield and much of West-Central Illinois — has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days, today hitting 8.8 percent — meaning that, starting Sunday, they will join the majority of the state in operating under resurgence mitigations,” Pritzker said. “Something has got to give, and these mitigations aim to cut down on those high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in an area once again. Because let’s be clear: well-meaning and reasonable people can have fair disagreements about how and where to draw lines and connect dots, but when every single metric in every single corner of the state is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe.”
“This is the first time a central Illinois region has needed to implement mitigation measures because of increasing positivity,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “For those residents living in regions and communities where the virus didn’t seem to be 'that bad,’ things are changing with positivity rates steadily increasing. We’ve seen regions move into and then out of mitigation, so we know the measures work. The more people adhere to the measures, the quicker we can move out of mitigation.”