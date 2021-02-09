QUINCY — More appointment times have been added for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine in Adams County.
The Adams County Health Department said Monday the appointments are for those who qualify for Phase 1B of vaccine distribution and live in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike or Schuyler counties.
Included in Phase 1B are residents 65 and older, public transit workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, educators, manufacturers, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers, and shelter and adult day care workers.
Registration can be completed online at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.
Those registering will be asked to bring ID as well as the ticket they receive through email upon registering online or the ticket number they receive while registering over the phone. Those registering in an eligible work category are asked to bring proof of employment that matches the employer on their registration form.
The second doses are automatically scheduled at the time of the first appointment. Those who register online will receive an email confirmation reminding them of their second dose appointment. People should also remember to return to the clinic for their second dose at the same time they came for their first dose on the date stamped on their CDC vaccine record card.
COVID-19 rapid testing also resumed Monday though with reduced hours.
The Health Department announced last week that the testing site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center would be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday because of a decreasing need for testing. It also allows some resources to shift to vaccination efforts.
Now in its 13th week, rapid testing is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day. Those arriving to get tested should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
A registration form can be found on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us/health, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
Also on Monday, The Health Department announced that there were no new COVID-19 cases reported in the county for the first day since Aug. 25, 2020.
The Health Department reported 123 active cases in the county, which is down from more than 1,000 in November.
There were 19 people in their 10s to 80s with COVID-19 in the county. Three are in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 2.37%.
In Hancock County, the 33rd COVID-19-related death was reported over the weekend.
The Hancock County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,613. Of those 46 are active cases, with three people remaining hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported a total of 1,635 cases, with 22 active. Four people remain hospitalized.
In Missouri, one COVDI-19-related death was reported in Marion County — the 64th reported death since the start of the pandemic.
The Marion County Health Department also reported 20 additional cases bringing the county’s total case county to 3,529. Seventy-seven remain active, with 12 people hospitalized.
The Knox County Health Department reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s total case count to 385, which includes both confirmed and probable cases. Twenty-six cases remain active.