The line to get into the "Haunted Halls" of Quincy Junior High wrapped around the corner of 14th and Jersey nearly to the school's greenhouse. The Friday night event was one of several planned throughout the weekend leading up to Monday's Halloween holiday, offering safe, controlled environments for parents with their little ghouls and goblins.

QUINCY — This weekend, the streets of Quincy will see a surge in the numbers of zombies, witches, superheroes and villains, and colorful characters of every sort filling neighborhoods. State and community agencies have put out tips to help keep everyone safe this Halloween weekend.

For trick-or-treaters getting ready for a big night of raking in the candy bars and other goodies, the American Reds Cross reminds everyone to make sure to stay on sidewalks rather than walking in the streets. Checking both ways before crossing will prevent accidents, and parents with young children should accompany the kids on the rounds. For older kids, make sure a parent or responsible adult knows the planned route for visiting all the houses.

