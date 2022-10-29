QUINCY — This weekend, the streets of Quincy will see a surge in the numbers of zombies, witches, superheroes and villains, and colorful characters of every sort filling neighborhoods. State and community agencies have put out tips to help keep everyone safe this Halloween weekend.
For trick-or-treaters getting ready for a big night of raking in the candy bars and other goodies, the American Reds Cross reminds everyone to make sure to stay on sidewalks rather than walking in the streets. Checking both ways before crossing will prevent accidents, and parents with young children should accompany the kids on the rounds. For older kids, make sure a parent or responsible adult knows the planned route for visiting all the houses.
For those passing out treats, make sure the area around the door is well-lighted so visitors can see where they're going. Any obstacles, including leaves that might make for a slippery step, should be cleared before trick-or-treaters come calling.
Drivers on the streets need to remember that, even with these tips, some candy-seekers may let their eagerness get the better of them. Drive cautiously and keep an eye out for kids that might unexpectedly step from between cars or off curbs.
For grown-up revelers, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police want to make sure everyone gets home safely. That means ensuring a sober driver to make the drive home. According to IDOT, more than 1,000 people have died on Illinois roads so far this year.
"Halloween is scary enough without adding impaired driving to the mix," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Don’t be haunted by a bad decision. Drive sober, put the phone down, and wear your seat belt. The best treat you can give or receive this Halloween is making it home safe."
Federal funds distributed by IDOT will have law enforcement agencies out throughout Monday's holiday enforcing the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High, get a DUI" safety efforts.
In addition, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that more than 3,000 people are injured each year in incidents connected to Halloween. Injuries have happened while carving pumpkins, falls while hanging decorations, injuries from costume accessories, and allergic reactions. Battery-operated decorations are recommended over open flames such as candles, and leaving the carving to adults, letting kids help with scooping out the "guts" to prevent cuts. For costumes, avoid overly baggy costumes that can snag or become a fire hazard. Selecting costumes that are brightly colored or adding reflective tape can help prevent collisions in poorly-lit areas, as can carrying glow-sticks or flashlights.
Halloween celebrations are a time for fun with friends and neighbors. Everyone should do their part to keep the celebrations safe and help everyone have a treat of a weekend.
