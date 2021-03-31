QUINCY — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Friday in honor of Kala Breder.
Breder, owner of the Red Light Bar & Grill in Quincy, suffered a medical emergency requiring a C-section delivery in July 2020. Following the delivery, Kala required 32 units of blood to keep her alive through the crisis.
When Breder found out what it had taken to keep her alive, she determined to find a way to give back to the community and coordinated with the American Red Cross to sponsor the “32 to Save a Life” blood drive.
The blood drive will be held at the Quincy Town Center Community Room from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
For those interested in donating, please visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Prospective donors can also download the American Red Cross donor app for easy access. Previous donors can also save time by going to redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation health questionnaire and get important documents before they donate.
While all donated blood, platelets, and plasma will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, resulting from either exposure or vaccinations, the American Red Cross notes that this is not a test being conducted to advise donors of a possible illness. Donors that don’t feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should delay their donation.
Temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.