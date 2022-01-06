QUINCY — Safe Kids of Adams County is partnering with the Quincy Area Safety Council to help put carbon monoxide detectors into more homes this month.
The Adams County Health Department said that while carbon monoxide can't be seen or smelled, it can be stopped. 100 carbon monoxide detectors have been purchased and will be distributed through community elementary schools.
Safe Kids of Adams County is led by the Adams County Health Department, which provides dedicated and caring staff, operation support and other resources to assist in achieving the common goal of keeping kids safe. The Quincy Area Safety Council promotes activities primarily in Quincy, Adams County, and Marion County in Mo. More information on these organizations can be found at safekids.org and qasc.org.
