QUINCY — The Blessing Bariatric Institute has earned the status of a nationally accredited center from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint endeavor of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
The ACS and ASMBS accreditation standards are intended to help patients identify centers providing optimal patient care. Blessing’s accreditation includes the obesity medicine designation and covers the medical and surgical weight loss options offered by the Institute.
To earn accreditation, a facility must meet national criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways to ensure the ability to provide safe, high-quality care to patients.
Dr. Fernando Bonanni, Jr. is the medical director for the Blessing Bariatric Institute. He said the accreditation survey highlighted several of the facility’s processes that are considered nationally as best practices, including multiple surgeons on staff, a social worker, prevention measures to reduce or eliminate patient readmission to the hospital, and providing access to the Blessing Wellness Center as an exercise option for patients.
“Bariatric surgery is an important specialty that changes and saves lives,” Bonanni said. “I and other members of the team spend many months with patients deciding on the right surgery and preparing them for surgery. Then, we spend a lifetime after surgery guiding patients as they work to maintain healthy lives.”
As an accredited provider, the Blessing Bariatric Institute will participate in a national data registry to generate reports on the quality of its surgical outcomes and identify opportunities for quality improvement.
For additional information on the Blessing Bariatric Center’s obesity care options, call 217-214-5800 or visit blessinghealth.org/bariatric.
