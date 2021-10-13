QUINCY — Registration is open now for the 15th Annual “Pink. Pass It On in the District” 5K walk for breast cancer awareness.
Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, funds raised through the walk will benefit the Blessing Foundation Breast Center’s financial assistance program. Participants are asked for a minimum $25 donation, which includes an event t-shirt. Children 12 and under can walk for free.
Registration forms are available at pinkpassiton.com. Early registrants can pick up their shirts between 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 22 between Maine and Hampshire on 6th Street. Registration will be accepted up to the start of the walk. Along with the event shirts for registration, window clings and “In Honor Of” buttons will be available to purchase at the shirt pick-up and on the day of the walk.
Following comments from speakers in Washington Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the walk will head east along Maine Street before return back to Washington Park along the same route. Following the walk, several drawings will be held, with winners required to be present to win.
The Blessing Breast Center specific-purpose fund is available to patients who have a medical need but lack the finances to address it on their own and other community resources have been exhausted.
Sponsors for this year’s walk include the Blessing Breast Center, Dame Hurdle & Co., Domestics, Etc., Expressions by Christine, Jeni’s Boutique, Krazy Cakes, Mercantile Bank, Quincy Brewing Co., The Herald-Whig, Sassy Jo’s, Silhouette Shop, The District, The Sweet Apricot Shop, V & R Accounting, and WTAD-STARadio.
For more information on the walk, visit pinkpassiton.com or call the Blessing Breast Center at 217-223-8400 ext. 4290.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.