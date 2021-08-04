QUINCY — The Blessing Health System has received more than $445,000 grant to address confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas.
The $445,761 grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration announced on Monday will fund Blessing’s efforts to provide more resources for coronavirus-related care to their rural health clinics.
“In this case, vaccine confidence is the trust that the public has in the COVID-19 vaccines, the providers who administer the vaccines and the processes and policies that lead to vaccine development, licensure or authorization, manufacturing, and recommendations for use,” said Julie Shepard, administrative coordinator of Community Health Innovation for Blessing.
Specific elements of Blessing’s program include:
• Development of a marketing campaign to include a wide range of strategies to promote vaccine confidence messaging and information regarding how and where to get vaccinated.
• Providing community education to guide individuals through the vaccine decision-making process using a variety of methods including hosting ongoing community educational seminars conducted by clinic providers; development and distribution of materials including posters/flyers, postcards/mailers, patient portal messaging, patient emails, text messaging, and the organization’s website.
• Providing individualized patient care coordination assistance to help overcome barriers to obtaining the vaccine including scheduling of patient appointments, assistance with transportation and assistance in overcoming other barriers to obtaining the vaccine.
Shepard hopes the array of resource and educational offerings will help better inform the rural public of the facts regarding the vaccines.
“Many factors influence vaccine decision-making, including cultural, social and political factors; individual and group factors; and vaccine-specific factors,” she said. “Through its nine rural clinics across the Tri-State area and a media campaign, Blessing Health System will provide people with accurate information on which to base an informed decision about receiving the vaccine, and help removing any barriers to receiving the vaccine, with the goal of promoting vaccine confidence.”
As of Tuesday, fully vaccinated rates according to the Illinois Department of Public Health are 41.73% in Adams County, 41.66% in Brown County, 31.16% in Hancock County and 30.2% in Pike County.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports fully vaccinated rates of 21.8% in Clark County, 30.5% in Knox County, 22.9% in Lewis County, 32.5% in Marion County, 32.5% in Monroe County, 28.3% in Pike County, 21.7% in Ralls County, 19.4% in Scotland County and 35.6% in Shelby County.
The Adams County Health Department reported that 91% of COVID-19 admissions were unvaccinated during the last 30 days at Blessing Hospital.