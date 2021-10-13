QUINCY — The Blessing Resource Center (formerly the Sears Automotive building) will host a no-cost cholesterol screening from 7-9 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Due to the limited hours, registration is required for the screenings. A 12-hour fast will be required prior to the testing. Results from the screenings will include cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglyceride, and glucose levels.
To make an appointment for the screenings, please call 877-411-2468 or visit events.blessinghealth.org.
