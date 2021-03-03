QUINCY — Blessing Hospital in Quincy and Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield announced changes to visiting hours that took effect Tuesday.
Patients admitted to the hospitals will be allowed one visitor between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m., no new visitors will be allowed, and those already at the hospital are asked to respect "quiet time" so that patients can rest.
Visitors must be age 18 or over with a valid identification. Masks will be issued to each visitor and must be worn during the visit. At the time, no visitors will be allowed on the skill nursing unit.
Visitors' dining options will continue to be limited, with the Tea Room and cafeteria closed to visitors. Vending machines throughout the buildings, BH Java at the main entrance, and guest food trays will all be available for visitor purchases.