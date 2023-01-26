QUINCY — Blessing Health System will offer two no-cost health screenings, open to the public, to be held at Horizons in Quincy.
The first screening will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. This screening will be a no-cost A1C test to help diagnose prediabetes and diabetes. The results can help patients and their doctors better manage the disease.
Diabetes occurs when the body is either not producing or not properly using the insulin it naturally produces. That leads to organ-damaging high levels of blood sugar contributing to heart, kidney, vision, and circulatory problems, and to disability or death. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.
According to Blessing Health, an estimated 37 million Americans have diabetes, but one in five of them don't know they have the disease because people often overlook symptoms in early stages of diabetes. People living with diabetes, or who are at higher than average risk for developing the disease due to family history, race or other factors, could benefit from the screening.
The second screen, scheduled for March 16, will be a cholesterol screening that will require patients to fast for 12 hours before the test. This test will measure both types of cholesterol in the blood as well as total cholesterol and triglycerides, and blood glucose. The results can help in determining overall heart health for the patient.
Both of these screenings will be held at the Horizons, 224 S. Eighth in Quincy. Patients should enter the building through the north door nearest Eighth Street. No appointments are needed for either screening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.