QUINCY — By design, the new Blessing Resource Center will provide a “personalized concierge-like service” targeted to help consumers navigate their health all in one place or with one phone call.
The Blessing Resource Center is scheduled to open this spring, next to the Blessing Express Clinic in the former Sears Tire building.
Blessing officials say the Resource Center will be “a place to learn about services and cost of services, request medical records, establish as a new patient, schedule appointments and obtain answers to general health-service questions.”
“Our goal has been to create an effortless and personalized experience for every consumer,” said Pat Gerveler, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Blessing Health System. “We want to take the confusion out of healthcare.”
The Blessing Resource Center will provide information for all Blessing Health System entities, including Blessing Hospital, Blessing Physician Services, Hannibal Clinic and Illini Community Hospital.