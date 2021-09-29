QUINCY — The Blessing-Rieman College will host the 33rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Sunday.
From noon until 3 p.m. at 3609 Marx Drive in Quincy, children can bring their favorite doll or stuffed toy for a free check-up. The clinic is designed to teach children between the ages of three and six the importance of good health and to help them overcome fears of their own check-ups.
The 2021 event, titled “The Trolls lead the way to health and safety goals,” will be a drive-through clinic to promote safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Children and their families are asked to stay in their vehicles as students of the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences perform the check-ups on the dolls and stuffed animals brought by the children.