QUINCY — By lunchtime Monday more than 500 people received a rapid COVID-19 testing site at the former Shopko in Quincy. More than 1,000 vehicles went through the site by 5 p.m.
It was the first day the drive-thru testing site was opened. Testing will be available seven days a week for the two-week pilot program at the former store at 3200 Broadway. Those seeking tests are asked to use the 33rd Street entrance to the site.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider spent part of the morning watching the process, and he said though wait time was around 90 minutes at the time, the line of vehicles moved steady.
“It’s not like you’re sitting in a car waiting,” Snider said. “You’re just slipping through.”
Cars spend about 40 seconds under the tents as tests are administered. Results are provided that day.
Health officials said the rapid tests are 97% accurate. The Adams County Health Department hopes to perform 20,000 to 30,000 tests over two weeks.
Mobile rapid testing is expected to be offered in other local communities in both Adams and Brown counties over the next two weeks as well. Rapid testing also will be made available at employer-sponsored rapid testing events.
Figures from the testing will be released with case data from the Health Department.
There is not cost for the testing, and insurance cards are not required.
Officials say those going to get a test can print off a registration seat on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, and fill it out before the
A rapid testing wait time is provided on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which can be accessed on the county’s website.
The Adams County Health Department reported a total of 95 additional COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county has reported a total of 3,638 positive cases, with 981 currently active. There are 76 people in their 30s to 90s hospitalized, with 12 people in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 16.66%.