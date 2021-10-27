QUINCY — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified a harmful bacteria contaminating an aromatherapy product sold local through Walmart locations in Hannibal and Quincy as well as available for online purchase.
The product, a Better Homes and Gardens-branded essential oil infused aroma therapy spray with lavender and chamomile scent, has been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and has been removed from stores and online marketplaces.
The Adams County Health Department reported that the CDC found Burkholderia pseudomallei, a bacteria responsible for melioidosis, an infectious disease that can lead to a wide array of symptoms that, in some patients, can last for months. Connections with contaminated product have reportedly been linked to at least one fatality in the U.S.
According to the recall information, anyone that has a bottle of the BHG Lavender And Chamomile Aroma Therapy Spray with Gemstones or other scents in the same product line from Walmart, either online or in stores, are advised to stop using the product immediately and follow these recommendations from the CDC:
1. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash.
2. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.
3. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired.
4. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or similar disinfectant.
5. Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves, wash hands afterward.
6. If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.
