QUINCY — In 2015, Dawn Whitcomb lost her son, Dylan Muldoon, to suicide. At just 18 years old, his loss was devastating to Whitcomb, her husband Charles, Dylan's father Jim, and the family and friends around them.
That loss was one of the motivating factors for Whitcomb to become an advocate for suicide prevention in Adams County. She joined the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition, who hosted a "Cocktails for a Cause" fundraising event Thursday at the Ratskeller bar inside the Dick Bros. Brewery complex.
The fundraiser drew a large crowd, with the bar packed full within just a few minutes of the event's start time. Notable members of the community took turns as celebrity bartenders to raise money for suicide prevention efforts.
One of the celebrity bartenders, Adams County state's attorney's office lead trial attorney Josh Jones, said friendship was a key motivator that put him behind the bar Thursday.
"Dawn and Charles are good friends of mine," Jones said. "I knew Dylan through them, and I still remember that moment when I heard what happened. Any opportunity to do anything that would prevent another person from making that rash decision is worth every second."
Barb Baker Chapin, a member of the ACSPC, said that events like the Cocktails for a Cause are what allow them to do the work of trying to save lives.
"We have no actual source of funds," Chapin said. "So these fundraisers are the way we're able to create our PSAs, the bus wraps, and run our website. It let's us have our support group, for those who have lost friends or family to suicide. We create comfort baskets for those going through that loss. We're really dependent on the support from these events to provide all of that."
Those efforts are all directed at the Coalition's main objective.
"We want to raise awareness," Whitcomb said. "We go into schools, we provide education to the community. This is all to support that mission."
"Part of my job is to be involved with the mental health aspects of our community," Jones said. "It can't be understated how much we need more mental health support, how much more help we need to offer people going through these things. So it's both personal and professional for me."
Thursday's event is the opening act before the headlining show happens on Sept. 10. That night, the Coalition will host "Behind the Mask: A Night in Barcelona," a masquerade ball that is the largest fundraising event of the year for the group.
"We're off to a really good start," Whitcomb said Thursday. "For a precursor to our big event coming up in Sept, this is a great turn-out so far."
Whitcomb said one of the high points for her was seeing other community members that have suffered losses due to suicide coming out for the event.
"I see community members here that have had that loss," she said. "I may not know them well, but I know them from the work we do. For someone who's recently lost a loved one to suicide, walking through that door takes so much courage. I think it's a beautiful night tonight, because you have all the people supporting that community, and you've got people that are survivors coming together."
Community awareness is the key to preventing suicide, according to Chapin.
"I think the motto we use at the Coalition is that suicide is never the solution," she said. "There are other solutions, and there are so many community resources available. We have the new national hotline, now it's as simple as dialing 9-8-8. There are resources and help available."
"It seems to me a lot of people are afraid to show perceived weakness in asking for help," Jones said, "when really there's nothing stronger than recognizing that you can't do it on your own.
"There's nothing wrong asking for someone to help you."
If someone is considering harming themselves, or knows of someone considering it, a list of resources available through the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition can be found at acsuicideprevention.org.
