Cocktails for a Cause

Celebrity bartenders like retired QPD officer Jeff Baird and Convention and Visitors Bureau director Holly Cain served drinks Thursday at the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition's "Cocktails for a Cause" fundraiser.

 H-W Photo Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — In 2015, Dawn Whitcomb lost her son, Dylan Muldoon, to suicide. At just 18 years old, his loss was devastating to Whitcomb, her husband Charles, Dylan's father Jim, and the family and friends around them.

That loss was one of the motivating factors for Whitcomb to become an advocate for suicide prevention in Adams County. She joined the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition, who hosted a "Cocktails for a Cause" fundraising event Thursday at the Ratskeller bar inside the Dick Bros. Brewery complex.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.