QUINCY — Court in Adams County saw a few shifts on Wednesday and may see other changes over the next few days because of a new round of COVID-19 infections among the county jail’s population and staff.
“It’s been a constant battle for the last two years,” said Deputy Chief for Administration Sam Smith of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. “We paused some court hearings (Wednesday) and we’re looking at what to do for the rest of the week.”
Smith said there have been only a handful of positive cases that have come up so far, but infections have hit both inmates and staff, so the Sheriff’s Department is being cautious.
“It may be new arrestees that are coming in,” he said, “or it may be staff that have gotten it and brought it in without knowing it. All of the jail staff are masked, but nothing is for certain.”
The new Adams County Jail facility has design features that allow for isolation of inmates who test positive to be isolated from others.
“The doors to the cells and the sections are essentially giant steel storm doors,” he said. “We can isolate specific sections, and even specific cells. If two inmates are positive, they’re probably going to be lodged together for a while.”
Inmates that return a positive on a test are given a second test to verify, but they are isolated based on the initial results. Smith said he’s not concerned about inmates resisting changes to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Just like the staff, just like everyone else, the inmates here don’t want to get COVID, either,” he said. “For now, we just have to be fluid with all of it right now. We’re monitoring on a daily basis and we’ll take what precautions we need to.”
As of Wednesday, the Adams County Courthouse has not been closed to the public. Smith said that some things, like conferences between inmates and public defenders, and moving to virtual visits, and some court cases may be handled electronically going forward for at least a few days.
“The biggest job we have here hasn’t changed,” Smith said. “We will continue to do everything we can to protect the safety of both the inmates and our staff.”
