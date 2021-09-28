QUINCY — Tuesday was the first day the Adams County Health Department offered a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic, to positive results.
"The first day went well," Emily Andrews said. Andrews is a health educator with the ACHD. "We administered over 300 doses of booster vaccines."
The booster-shot clinics are behind hosted from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through October 7 at the Ambiance, 5225 Kochs Lane in Quincy.
"We are following CDC recommendations for the boosters," Andrews said.
Those guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention separates groups that should get the boosters and those who are simply eligible. Patients age 65 and over in long-term care settings are encouraged to get the booster, while those age 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should also get the booster. Patients age 18-64 may fall into other categories of eligibility.
One common factor in all of the eligibility categories is that the recipient must be at least six months past their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series of shots.
Boosters are being offered by appointment only at this time. To read the full eligibility criteria and to register for an appointment for boosters, please visit co.adams.il.us/health.