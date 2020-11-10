QUINCY — Hospitalizations are a late indicator of widespread community outbreak of COVID-19, and Blessing Hospital reported a record number of hospitalizations connected to the pandemic.
“We’ve seen our community numbers go up for weeks, and it’s only been the last week or two that we’ve seen our hospitalizations really start to reflect that,” said Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for the Blessing Health System. “Now really is the time to try to get a better hold of this, because the rising cases that we’re seeing today, many of those are a result of groups getting together for Halloween.”
Adams County exceeded 3,000 total COVID-19 cases, and reported 69 people in their 40s and 90s hospitalized. Thirteen are in the intensive care unit.
The Adams County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 70s. This is the 31st COVID-19-related death in the county.
The county has had a total of 3,023 cases. It took more than six months before it reached 1,000 confirmed cases, a little more than one month to reach 2,000 cases and only 13 days to reach 3,000 cases.
Barthel warned if gatherings continue leading into Thanksgiving, hospitalizations are going to climb further.
“At some point, we’re not going to be able to keep up anymore,” she said. “So it is very important to get a hold of the widespread community transmission right now in advance of the holiday and to really respect that during the holidays.
“I know people are tired of COVID, and they’re tired of social distancing, and they want to get together because they miss people, but that’s just about the worst possible thing people can do over these upcoming holidays.”
Figures from the health department show only 1% of total beds and 3% of critical care beds at Blessing Hospital are available, but Barthel said hospital capacity numbers fluctuate throughout the day as patients are admitted and discharged. She couldn’t comment on what figures the health department uses.
Blessing’s census on Oct. 23 was 258 with 44 COVID-19 patients. It climbed to 272 with 45 COVID-19 patients on Oct. 30 and Tuesday it was 285 with 69 COVID-19 patients.
“What we’ve done in that same period of time is increase our beds,” Barthel said. “We’ve added 12 ICU beds, and we’re prepared to add up to 20 (medical-surgical) beds. So far 10 of those have been deployed.”
This was accomplished with more space now available in Moorman Pavilion.
“We’re very comfortable knowing what kinds of space the COVID patients need in terms of how many negative-pressure rooms for airborne precautions we need, how many critical care versus (medical-surgical),” Barthel said. “Based on that planning, we’ve been able to deploy different strategies.”
Blessing also partnered with neighboring hospitals to continue hospitalizing patients that normally would be transferred to Quincy.
“We’ve been able to keep up with the added demand by these different tactics or partnering with neighboring hospitals,” Barthel said. “There is a limit to how much more we will be able to do that, and the rate-limiting step right now is staff.”
Blessing created temporary per diem positions for nurses, nursing assistant or providers who don’t typically work on an in-patient unit and wish to help the community during the pandemic.
“We would train them and incorporate them in team-based model of nursing where they would be partnered with one of the nurses who typically works in the hospital,” Barthel said. “It would allow us to extend a little further to offer more beds and increase capacity that way.”
Adams County reported 802 active COVID-19 cases. It is the first time the health department has reported active cases in more than a week, after it found that as it transitioned to a new COIVD-19 tracking database that the active case number was not accurate. It said it would start providing active cases once the database was fully converted.
Active cases represents all cases that are in isolation.
“This has always been the definition of active cases,” said Emily Andrews, health educator at the health department. “ACHD has started using a new (Illinois Department of Public Health) database to track COVID-19 information. Data was previously inputted into an older statewide database. As our employees began to gradually transition to the new database, the automated reports, which were based on the original database, gradually became less precise as more data was entered into the new system.”
Also Tuesday, Brown County reported its second COVID-19-related death — a man in his 80s.
The Brown County Health Department reported 44 new cases since Nov. 4, bringing the county’s total to 188 cases. Sixty-five cases are active.
The Hancock County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. Eight deaths have been reported in the county.
Hancock County also reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 613. There are 256 active cases with 12 people remaining hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department said cases are rising at an alarming rate as it reported 13 new cases Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 627 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 172 active cases. Eleven people remain hospitalized.
As of Friday, the county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate climbed to 18.6%.
“Unless we, as Pike County residents, patrons, employees, and business owners pull together to reduce the spread of this virus, we could be subject to further mitigations,” the health department said. “It is up to each and every one of us to make a difference.”
In Missouri, the Ralls County Health Department reported its first COVID-19-related death. The department said the person’s death was confirmed to be from COVID-19 complications
In Marion County, officials reported 51 new COVID-19 cases — 22 males and 29 females between the ages of 0 to 80.
The Marion County Health Department has reported a total of 1,321, with 216 active cases. Six people remain hospitalized.
The Clark County Health Department reported 21 new cases, including four students who are Clark County School District students. Three were already in quarantine with household exposure. There are a total of 312 cases in the county, with 106 active cases. Five people remain hospitalized.
Nine new new cases were reported in Lewis County, bringing the county’s total to 434, with 92 active cases.
In Knox County, nine additional COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 103 confirmed cases. There are 28 active cases.
The Monroe County Health Department reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 248, with 62 active cases.