QUINCY — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dipped in Adams County but remain near 90.
The Adams County Health Department on Tuesday reported 88 people in their 20s to 90s were hospitalized. Fourteen people are in the intensive care unit.
Figures from the Health Department show that there were no ICU beds available in the county as of Tuesday. Only 7% of non-ICU beds were available.
The health department also reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bringing the county’s total to 4,490. Of those, 1,033 are active.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate dipped to 6.52%.
Rapid testing continues in both Adams and Brown counties, with the drive-thru testing site at the former Shopko, 3200 Broadway, open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and mobile drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Sterling Emergency Services building, 835 U.S. 24.
The tests are available to anyone at no charge, and those tested will receive results the same day.
A registration form can be found and completed before arriving at one of the sites on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us.
The Brown County Health Health Department announced 19 new cases Tuesday. The county reported a total of 298 cases, with 93 active. One person remains hospitalized.
In Hancock County, health officials reported 18 new cases. The county has reported a total of 910 cases, with 355 active cases. Eight people remain hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department reported eight additional COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total to 886. Of those, 138 are active, with 15 people remaining hospitalized.
Three COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday by Northeast Missouri health departments.
The Clark County Health Department reported two COVID-19-related deaths. The county has reported a total of 17 deaths.
The health department reported seven new cases, with six having known exposures. There has been a total of 447 cases in Clark County, with 48 active cases. Three people remain hospitalized.
The Lewis County Health Department reported its eighth COVID-19-related death.
Officials reported eight additional cases bringing the county’s total to 561. There are 59 active cases.
In Marion County, 36 new cases were reported. The Marion County Health Department said contact tracing continues to show community and family transmission.
There have been 1,763 cases in the county, with 226 active. Nineteen people remain hospitalized.
The Scotland County Health Department reported two additional cases Tuesday. The county has reported a total of 207 cases, with 44 active. Seven people are hospitalized.