QUINCY — COVID-19 vaccinations continue this week at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
Vaccination are available for those in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike or Schuyler counties. To check eligibility and to register for an appointment, visit at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.
As of Sunday, 14.49% of Adams County residents are fully vaccinated — the highest percentage in the state. More than 26,000 vaccines have been administered to county residents.
Rapid testing also is available from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The rapid testing is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day.
Those seeking testing should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
A registration form can be found on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us/health, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
On Sunday, the Adams County Health Department announced six additional cases of COVID-19. The county has reported a total of 7,952 cases, with 99 currently active.
Twelve people in their 40s to 90s remained hospitalized. Three were in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 2.2%.