QUINCY — When a major cold snap enveloped the country in the middle of February, the CDC issued a statement that the cold and snow would delay shipments of the COVID-19 vaccination from both the manufacturers and the shipping hubs being used to funnel the shots out to state agencies.
That forecast delay has now filtered down and has begun to have an impact on the vaccination schedule in Adams County. Following weeks of five-days-a-week clinics hosted by the Adams County Health Department, March is starting off with just two days open to schedule appointments for the initial vaccination — March 5 and March 10.
Adams County’s Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said this news, while not welcome, isn’t as dire as it may seem on the surface.
“We have about a thousand appointments available each of those days,” Welch said. “That’s in addition to the doses we have on hand for second doses that are already scheduled.”
Adams County continues to lead the state in the official tally of fully-vaccinated (that is, both doses received) residents with just under 18% of the county having received both shots. There are only a few other counties that are nearing 10% at this time. Adams County can’t open up the vaccinations to more people, however, until the state approves the move.
“The state is not ready to move to 1C,” Welch said. Under the current vaccination phase, dubbed “1B+,” any resident age 16 or over with certain underlying health conditions are now eligible to receive the vaccine, along with those over 65 and in certain fields of employment. (For a complete list of eligibility, please visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate/)
Welch said he sees this delay as a short break, allowing the health department to reset before the next phase is opened.
“This gives us a few weeks of breathing room before 1C opens,” he said. “We’ll be ready for the broader base when that starts.”
Along with Adams County residents, the Adams County Health Department has also entered a cooperative agreement to provide vaccinations to eligible residents of Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties. Welch said that Brown County’s vaccination efforts are at a similar level to Adams County’s, though the state’s official site doesn’t yet reflect that.
Part of the reason for the discrepancy is the added population in Brown County that comes from the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling. Roughly 20% of the county’s population is made up of inmates housed there, and those inmates have yet to receive their vaccinations.
That will change shortly, according to Welch.
“The National Guard will be administering the first round of vaccinations there on March 9,” Welch said. “They’re using the Moderna vaccine, so they’ll get the second shot at the beginning of April.”
The two currently-approved vaccinations have a different recommended window for the second doses. The second dose of the Pfizer & BioNTech vaccine is recommended at 21 days, while the Moderna is targeted at 28 days.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give emergency use authorization soon to the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Welch said this should open up more opportunities, as well.
Adams County began administering vaccinations on Dec. 23. Since then, over 29,000 shots have been given to Adams County residents, with nearly 12,000 getting both shots so far. Even with the unexpected delay, the Adams County Health Department isn’t worrying about the pace of vaccinations.
“We’re still ahead of the curve,” Welch said.