QUINCY — Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing enters its fifth week in Adams County.
Testing is available at no charge for anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County at the former Quincy Shopko, 3200 Broadway. Results are provided the same day.
Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays until further notice.
A registration form is available on the county's website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.
The Adams County Health Department announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the county's total to 5,422.
The Health Department said there were 481 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations remained relatively steady with 48. Six patients were in intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 5.49%.
The Hancock County Health Department reported 17 new cases over the weekend. Of the 1,149 confirmed cases in the county, 326 are active. Nine people remain hospitalized.