QUINCY — Chad Kenady is ready to see a return to any sort of "normalcy," and he knows many of his colleagues are, too.
The butcher shop manager for the County Market at 48th and Broadway was one of several Niemann Foods Inc. employees receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning at Blessing Hospital.
After nearly of year working during a pandemic, he eagerly received the vaccine.
"I've got a lot of great nieces and nephews I haven't seen because of this, and I've limited myself to specific family," he said. "So once we can get this over with, we can all get back to just the normalcy of life."
In collaboration with the Adams County Health Department, Blessing provided 600 vaccinations to several large employers in manufacturing, retail and wholesale grocery industries as part of the Phase 1B vaccine distribution.
"We are excited to have this opportunity to support the Adams County Health Department in facilitating vaccine clinics with local employers in the community," said Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of the Blessing Health System. "This allows the Health Department to focus on providing large second dose clinics for individuals who have received the first does of the vaccine throughout the last several weeks."
Jodie Felter, vice president of Human Resources at Niemann Foods Inc. said she has received many calls from employees wondering when they could receive a vaccine.
"I get a lot of calls saying 'Have you heard anything?'" Felter said. "It's so exciting that we could finally say we have."
The company encouraged its employees to get the vaccine as it became available.
"We've got some great associates, and we did everything we could as far as safety precautions," Felter said. "But there were times whether they were quarantined or they were sick and they rallied together and figured it out and did what they needed to do to keep each department open."
Safety guidelines at stores will remain in effect for the foreseeable future to prevent the spread of the virus.
Darla Rischar, director of human resources at Kohl Wholesale, said being able to offer the vaccine to its workers helps make sure the company continues to serve its customers. The company publicized vaccine availability as soon as it found out the clinic would be offered.
"As a food service company that serves so many people that need our services — nursing homes and hospitals and all schools — we want to make sure that we are keeping our employees out there doing what they do best, which is serving those customers," Rischar said. "We're proud to serve those people who have been on the frontlines, who have kept things going through a very challenging time."