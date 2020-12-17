PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to frontline hospital workers Thursday in Pike County.
Michael Dunseth, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, received the first vaccine at Illini Community Hospital.
Dunseth said learning that the vaccine would be coming to Pike County in mid-December provided a sense of hope.
“I don’t think it’s going to be an overnight thing, but I do think the vaccine is a step in the right direction,” he said. “I feel confident in the vaccine, and I feel it the best thing for my patients and for the immediate people around me, including my family, with the amount of exposure that I see from time to time.”
Pike County was one of 50 counties that received the vaccine through the state. The counties were those that have the highest COVID-19 death rates per capita. Early vaccine distribution will target critical populations of frontline health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents.
The first allotment of the vaccine focuses on frontline hospital workers, with the Pike County Health Department administering the vaccination.
Vaccinations for long-term care facility workers and residents will be provided by CVS and Walgreens through a federal contract.
This report will be updated.