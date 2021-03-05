QUINCY — The Exchange Club of Quincy presented four awards at the annual First Responders luncheon.
The event was a more intimate affair than in previous years. Instead of the Elks Lodge being packed full of members of the first responder community, their friends and families, and Exchange Club members, a few dozen guests were seated at socially-distanced tables around the room.
The first award presented was for law enforcement officer of the year. Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner announced Deputy Jared Summers as the recipient. The award was presented by Amber Feldner, a Quincy resident that Summers provided emergency care to in 2020.
Firefighter of the year was presented by Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Salrin. Firefighter Mike Dade was presented the award for his years of service and his dedication to continuing education for himself, his fellow fighter fighters in Quincy, and firefighters throughout the state.
Captain Kasey Kendall of Adams County EMS was awarded the EMS professional of the year. John Simon commended Kendall for his dedication to the community, going above and beyond when the pandemic began to ensure healthcare professionals were not only receiving the protective equipment they needed, but that it was the right equipment.
Tom Bentley, Tri-Township Fire’s chief, presented the award for public safety citizen of the year to Jerrod Welch, public health administrator for the Adams County Health Department. Bentley noted Welch’s leadership throughout the course of the ongoing pandemic, including being the public face of a department that became the focus of a great deal of public attention over the last 12 months.
For all four recipients, humility was the overriding theme of their acceptance remarks. Dade, after being recognized for his contributions, touched on why he feels driven to continue learning.
“The reason I’m always training,” Dade said, “is because I never know if I’m going to the make the cut.”
“I had a job to do,” Kendall said after accepting his award. “Luckily, I had the skillset and knowledge to do that.”
Welch gave the credit to the entire first responder community for his success.
“As I accept this award — and I appreciate this award, very much — it’s a reflection on everybody in this community, particularly those who serve in those roles that are often underappreciated.”
Following the presentations, Summers said concerns about the COVID pandemic never really affect how he does his job.
“We just go out and do our job without worrying about it.”
Along with the recognition of the first responders, the Exchange Club also awarded their sixth student of the month award. Presented virtually by Quincy Notre Dame principal Mark McDowell, March’s recipient was QND senior Corinne Dickerman. Dickerman and the other students who received the award over the year are now eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship and the opportunity for a National Exchange Club scholarship worth $15,000.