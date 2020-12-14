HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Marion County Health Department reported five COVID-19-related deaths in the county over the weekend. The county has reported 35 COVID-19-related deaths.
The county also reported 40 additional COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 2,474 confirmed cases, with 288 active. Seventeen people remain hospitalized.
The Clark County Health Department reported seven new cases from the weekend, with five having known exposures. The county has reported a total of 535 cases, with 14 active.
In Knox County, health officials reported 10 additional cases. A total of 238 confirmed and probable cases has been reported in the county, with 22 active.
Ten new cases were reported by the Monroe County Health Department. The county has reported a total of 445 cases, with 27 active.
In Illinois, the Adams County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county has reported 5,478 confirmed cases, with 483 active cases.
There are 49 people in their 20s to 90s hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Eight remain in the intensive care unit.
{div class=”subscriber-preview”}Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing enters its fifth week in Adams County.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-preview”}Testing is available at no charge for anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County at the former Quincy Shopko, 3200 Broadway. Results are provided the same day.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays until further notice.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}A registration form is available on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.{/div}
The Pike County Health Department reported 38 additional COVID-19 cases Monday. The county has reported a total of 1,193 cases, with 118 cases active. Thirteen people remain hospitalized.
In Brown County, four additional cases were reported. Of the 383 confirmed cases, 72 remain active. Two people remain hospitalized.