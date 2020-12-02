QUINCY — Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region on Wednesday.
The Adams County Health Department reported the deaths of a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. The county has reported 49 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The county also reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases up to 4,886. Of those, 538 are active cases, with 58 people in their 20s to 90s hospitalized in the county. Fifteen people are in the intensive care unit.
The seven-day positivity rate in Adams County is 4.84%.
Drive-thru rapid testing remains available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at the former Shopko, 3200 Broadway.
The test is available at no cost, and those tested will receive results that day. A registration form can be found on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those wishing to complete it before they arrive.
Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Pike County. There have been 29 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
The Pike County Health Department also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 965 cases have been reported, with 126 active. Eighteen people remain hospitalized.
The Hancock County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the county’s total to 977. There are 267 active cases, with eight people remaining hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 24 additional cases. The county has reported a total of 1,974 cases, with 266 active. Fifteen people remain hospitalized.
In its weekly COVID-19 update, the Pike County Health Department reported 109 new cases. The county has seen a total of 1,058 cases, with 139 active. Five people remain hospitalized.
Lewis County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported a total of 614 cases, with 54 active.
In Clark County, nine new cases were reported. Six cases had a known exposure, and two others were discovered in worksite testing.
The county has reported a total of 483 cases, with 29 active. One person remains hospitalized.
Monroe County reported 11 additional cases bringing its total to 404. Thirty-six active cases were reported.
In Scotland County, four new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 236 cases. Of those, 24 are active, with two people remaining hospitalized.