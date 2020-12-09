QUINCY — Public health agencies reported four COIVD-19-related deaths in the region.
The Adams County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a woman in her 100s. The county has reported 51 COVID-19-related deaths.
The health department reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with nearly a third from people under 20 years old.
There are 5,214 confirmed cases in Adams County, with 479 active cases. Forty-five people in their 20s to 90s are hospitalized in the county, including eight people in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 4%.
In its weekly case update, the Pike County, Mo., Heath Department reported three COVID-19-related deaths since Dec. 2. The county has reported a total of 13 COVID-19-related deaths.
The county also reported 104 new COVID-19 cases. Of the 1,162 confirmed cases, 126 are active. Six people remain hospitalized.
The Shelby County Health Department reported its fourth COVID-19-related death.
An additional 26 cases were reported since Sunday bringing the county’s total to 413. Fifty-three cases were active, with three people hospitalized.
In Ralls County, 17 additional cases were reported bringing the county’s total to 675. The county reported 82 active cases, with eight people hospitalized.
Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Marion County. The Marion County Health Department has reported a total of 2,361 cases, with 330 active. Twenty-two people remain hospitalized.
The Lewis County Health Department reported 13 additional cases bringing the county’s total to 700. Sixty-eight cases are active.
In Clark County, public health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases, with three reporting a known exposure. The county has reported 522 active cases, with 27 active.
The Monroe County Health Department reported 12 additional cases. Of the 429 confirmed cases, 27 are active.
In Illinois, the Hancock County Health Department reported 16 additional cases Wednesday. The county has reported 1,098 confirmed cases, with 315 active. Nine people remain hospitalized.