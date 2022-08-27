QUINCY — Food, fun and fellowship were all available for the taking at the second Man Up men's health event Saturday at Quincy's South Park. But the mission for the event was singular in purpose.

"The emphasis for all of us out here today is men getting their health checked out and, depending what's going on, to take steps to take care of it," Bishop E. L. Warren from Cathedral of Worship said. "We're just out here to help provide this service to the community."

