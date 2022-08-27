QUINCY — Food, fun and fellowship were all available for the taking at the second Man Up men's health event Saturday at Quincy's South Park. But the mission for the event was singular in purpose.
"The emphasis for all of us out here today is men getting their health checked out and, depending what's going on, to take steps to take care of it," Bishop E. L. Warren from Cathedral of Worship said. "We're just out here to help provide this service to the community."
Warren acknowledged that some people may be wary of the event being co-hosted by his church alongside Quincy Medical Group, but that the point of the day isn't about the church.
"We have a station set up for those who might want to talk about spiritual well-being, about prayer, about counseling, we have that station," he said. "But that's the emphasis. We're not here to push church at all."
Dr. Imran Shaikh from QMG echoed that thought.
"The main reason we wanted to work with (Cathedral of Worship) is for awareness," Shaikh said. "A lot of people found out about the event through their church, and they might not have shown up if it wasn't for their pastor or reverend spreading the awareness."
Shaikh said one of the main goals he sees for the Man Up events is to combat the stigma of men getting involved in health care, not only for themselves, but for their families.
"As a parent, for instance, men need to be aware of their family's health as well as their own," he said. "They need to set a good example. If a father isn't taking care of himself, he's setting a bad example for his children, spouse, and the whole family.
"A lot of men don't address issues until something drastic happens. That's not the way it should be handled. If you can be on top of it, you can avoid more of those drastic events."
Medical providers were on site Saturday to provide heart and blood pressure checks, BMI measurements, sleep apnea assessments, injury prevention advice, and mental and financial health information.
"This is open for everybody," Shaikh said. "We're focused on men's health out here, but anyone can come out. We have whole families here, and we want them all to be happy and healthy. And it helps for the family members to see dads and brothers and sons here taking their health seriously, too."
"My desire is to see men take care of themselves," Warren said. "Men are notorious for not going to the doctor, not going to hospital, even when things are ailing them. So this gives them a fun, non-threatening way to go through and get these checks done, get the blood tests, the heart rate, all of that. The whole point of this is to give men that easy way to get insight into their own health."
Along with the health screenings, there were activities such as axe throwing from Quincy Axe Company, a BB gun range, and activities for kids from the Quincy Children's Museum. All the fun activities, however, were secondary to the goal of getting men to look out for themselves.
"I just want men to not be scared," Shaikh said. "They need to set up a primary doctor, get the screenings, and just get involved with taking care of themselves. It will help their lives overall."
Warren said men need to take responsibility for their health for the sake of their families.
"We've seen men dying from strokes and illnesses that could have been detected early. This is a chance to find those things and to get on top of them," he said. "Just man up."
