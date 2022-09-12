CARTHAGE, Ill. — Free child school exams will be offered at the Hancock County Dental Center.
The free exams will be available 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the center at the Hancock County Health Department, 671 Wabash in Carthage.
Students entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grade this school year are required to have a dental exam performed by a dentist. The requirement must be met no later than May 15, 2023.
Appointments and more information are available by calling the dental center at 217-357-6984.
