QUINCY — The third Heart Check for Tim was held on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Quincy, offering food, fun, and a free health screening targeting high school athletes but open to everyone.
"We set up the Heart Check for Tim in honor of my cousin, Tim Haley, who died in 2017," organizer Matt Witte said on Saturday. "And on top of having fun, we can raise money for a good cause, so we have the silent auctions and basket raffles."
Tim Haley, a graduate of QND, John Wood, and Quincy University, died in Du Quoin, Ill. in 2017 from a cardiac event caused by undiagnosed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
"He wasn't diagnosed until after his death," Dr. Wissam Derian said. Derian is a cardiologist at Quincy Medical Group and was on hand Saturday, volunteering his time to conduct the heart scans "We're trying to prevent such dramatic events that could lead to a loss of life in a kid or an adult who may have been born with thick heart muscle that they were born with and don't know it."
Derian said most people who have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy — an abnormal thickness in the heart muscle that makes it difficult to pump blood — show no signs that might raise a flag.
"Most people are asymptomatic," Derian said, "but symptoms that could be present would be shortness of breath, chest pains after exertion, fainting, palpitations, those are all things to take note of. If there's a family history, of course, I would say you certainly need to be scanned. I also encourage students, especially athletes, to come out and get screened."
Derian said the exertion of sports can cause athletes to suffer sudden cardiac events, including death.
Witte said during the previous two evens, nearly 300 scans have been provided.
"We did about 150 scans the first year," Witte said. "I think it was about 140 last year, so I think we've been pretty consistent. With the great weather today, we may get even more this year."
The outfield of the K of C ballfield was filled with wiffle ball games. Players ranged from 10 to 50, according to Witte. There were cornhole boards set up, a bounce-house for kids, and plenty of food and drink, with the bar open at the K of C.
The fundraising aspect goes toward funding the Timothy L. Haley Scholarship Fund, with scholarships provided to the Quincy Notre Dame student with the highest grade point average while also participating in sports during four years at the school.
"We've gotten more awareness year to year, and it's getting bigger," Witte said. "We have the food, we have the bar, we're happy to give folks an event to come out for, and support a good cause along the way."
Along with the fun of the event, Derian said he wants people to know just how serious the medical issue is that drew all the parties together for these checks.
"It's something people are born with, a mutation, and can be transmitted in families, and it needs to be taken seriously," he said. "Athletes engaged in high-risk sports need to be screened either way, even if they don't have that history."
