QUINCY — A state grant will allow Transitions of Western Illinois to expand their crisis response services to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The three-year grant of just over $573,000 from the Illinois Department of Human Services will enable Transitions to create and begin operations of a new mobile crisis response system.
Jessica Peters, director of mental health and children’s services at Transitions, said that agencies in the Adams, Hancock and Pike counties served by Transitions currently offer phone or walk-in crisis intervention during regular business hours. Transitions also provides some services to youth in the three-county area.
“The area is in need of more robust mobile crisis services,” Peters said. “(This) grant funding will make possible mobile crisis response services to all residents in these counties.”
Peters said the grant will help Transitions get prepared for the July 2022 start of the 988 system, which will allow those in need of assistance to reach support services more quickly and more directly.
“While we have provided telephone, walk-in, and mobile crisis response services to youth, we have much work to do to prepare for (the start of) the 988 system,” she said. “We will need crisis specialists, staff persons who have a bachelor’s degree in human services, and recovery specialists. Recovery specialists are persons who have lived experience with a mental health concern and has received treatment during their recovery journey. The grant will require that a crisis specialist and a recovery specialist participate in mobile crisis response calls.”
Transitions will spend several months developing crisis response procedures, working with other emergency response providers in the three-county area, and training the staff who are hired. Once procedures are developed, other providers of human services and the public will be provided information about how crisis response services can be accessed via 988.
Those interest in potential positions are advised to visit twi.org and complete an online application. For more information about available positions, the Transitions human resource staff, as well as Peters, can be reached at 217-223-0413.
