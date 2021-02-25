CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Health Department on Thursday announced new options for eligible residents to schedule appointments for their first COVID-19 vaccination shot.
Hancock County residents can call 217-604-3829, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Residents can also register online through Illinois Department of Public Health’s website by going to covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov. After completing the screening questionnaire at the bottom of that page, users can search for Hancock County events, click register, and follow the steps through the registration process.
Hancock County is currently scheduling vaccination appointments for Wednesday. For additional general COVID-19 information, visit facebook.com/hancockhealth.info or call 217-357-2171.